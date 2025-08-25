Haryana hospitals resume Ayushman Bharat services after week-long strike
After weeks of strike, private hospitals in Haryana are once again accepting patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
The standoff began on August 7, 2024, when over 650 hospitals paused services due to unpaid dues and alleged arbitrary deductions.
With about 1.5 crore people affected, things finally turned around on August 24, 2024 after talks between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Haryana and the state government.
Government agrees to clear pending payments
Officials promised to clear all pending payments within a month and even put it in writing.
The government also agreed to present an additional budget to address the scheme's funding shortfall—currently allocated at ₹700 crore—to help avoid future payment delays that had stressed hospitals out.
Affordable healthcare accessible again for millions
With services back on track, affordable healthcare is accessible again for millions who rely on Ayushman Bharat in Haryana.
For many families, this means no more worrying about where to turn for essential treatment if money is tight.