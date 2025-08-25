Haryana hospitals resume Ayushman Bharat services after week-long strike India Aug 25, 2025

After weeks of strike, private hospitals in Haryana are once again accepting patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The standoff began on August 7, 2024, when over 650 hospitals paused services due to unpaid dues and alleged arbitrary deductions.

With about 1.5 crore people affected, things finally turned around on August 24, 2024 after talks between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Haryana and the state government.