India to manufacture naval utility helicopters for coast guard, navy
India's Ministry of Defence just put out a call for 76 new Naval Utility Helicopters (NUHs) to modernize its fleet—51 for the Navy, 25 for the Coast Guard.
The focus? Building more at home and making sure our maritime forces are ready for anything.
These choppers will be equipped with advanced weapon systems
These choppers aren't just about flying—they'll handle search and rescue (SAR), humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), medical evacuations (CASEVAC/MEDEVAC), and even aerial firefighting at sea.
Designed to work day or night in all weather, they're set to make India's coasts safer and help out in emergencies.
If you're into tech specs: they'll have twin engines, foldable blades for ship storage, and serious firepower on board.