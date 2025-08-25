India to manufacture naval utility helicopters for coast guard, navy

These choppers will be equipped with advanced weapon systems

These choppers aren't just about flying—they'll handle search and rescue (SAR), humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), medical evacuations (CASEVAC/MEDEVAC), and even aerial firefighting at sea.

Designed to work day or night in all weather, they're set to make India's coasts safer and help out in emergencies.

If you're into tech specs: they'll have twin engines, foldable blades for ship storage, and serious firepower on board.