Lt Gen Raja Subramani (Retd) appointed as new military advisor
Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani (Retd), who just retired as the Army's Vice Chief in July 2025, has been named the new Military Advisor to India's National Security Council Secretariat starting September 1.
He steps in for Air Marshal Sandeep Singh (Retd) and will provide policy inputs and coordination on national security matters under the National Security Advisor.
Commissioned into Garhwal Rifles in 1985
Commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles back in 1985, Subramani led troops during Operation Rhino in Assam and commanded a brigade on the Pakistan border.
With stints in military intelligence and a degree from King's College London, he capped his nearly 40-year journey with a top Army post—and was honored with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his service.