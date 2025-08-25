Lt Gen Raja Subramani (Retd) appointed as new military advisor

Commissioned into Garhwal Rifles in 1985

Commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles back in 1985, Subramani led troops during Operation Rhino in Assam and commanded a brigade on the Pakistan border.

With stints in military intelligence and a degree from King's College London, he capped his nearly 40-year journey with a top Army post—and was honored with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his service.