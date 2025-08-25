Punjab Police bust ISI-linked terror module, recover RDX, grenades

Police say explosives were picked up on instructions

Police say the explosives were picked up using a "dead letterbox" method on instructions from UK-based Babbar Khalsa International member Nishan Jodia, who was reportedly acting under guidance from Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Rinda with ISI backing.

Authorities are now working with India's Ministry of External Affairs to get Jodia deported from the UK for prosecution.

The investigation is ongoing, with police searching for another suspect and looking deeper into this cross-border plot aimed at disturbing peace in Punjab.