Punjab Police bust ISI-linked terror module, recover RDX, grenades
Punjab Police have busted a terror module linked to Pakistan's ISI in Batala, recovering four hand grenades and nearly 2kg of RDX-based explosives hidden in a metal box.
They also seized communication gear like a dual-band transceiver.
One person, Ravinder Pal Singh (also known as Ravi) from Puriya Kala village, was arrested during the operation.
Police say explosives were picked up on instructions
Police say the explosives were picked up using a "dead letterbox" method on instructions from UK-based Babbar Khalsa International member Nishan Jodia, who was reportedly acting under guidance from Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Rinda with ISI backing.
Authorities are now working with India's Ministry of External Affairs to get Jodia deported from the UK for prosecution.
The investigation is ongoing, with police searching for another suspect and looking deeper into this cross-border plot aimed at disturbing peace in Punjab.