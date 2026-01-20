4 transgender persons from Gorakhpur invited as Republic Day guests
Four transgender folks from Gorakhpur's Garima Grih shelter have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade in Delhi.
They'll travel to the capital on January 24, and it's a big step toward making national events more inclusive for marginalized communities.
What is Garima Grih?
Garima Grih is a safe space set up in 2011. It offers food, healthcare, fun activities, and skill training for transgender people—helping them build confidence and community.
The shelter was founded by Ekta Maheshwari.
Who are the invitees?
The guests include Deepika (a makeup artist), Heer (who's stood strong against stigma), and Lado (supported by family and trained at Garima Grih).
Their stories are about resilience—and now they're getting recognized on a national stage.