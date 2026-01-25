45 'Unsung Heroes' to be honored with Padma Awards

The Padma Awards for 2026 were announced on Sunday, celebrating India's unsung heroes. Among the 45 awardees in the "unsung heroes" category are Anke Gowda and Armida Fernandez. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Lifelong service Anke Gowda: From bus conductor to librarian Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor, is the founder of "Pustak Mane," the world's largest free-access library. The library has over two million books in 20 languages and also includes rare manuscripts. Armida Fernandez from Maharashtra is also among the awardees. She is known for her work in medicine, particularly her establishment of Asia's first human milk bank, which aims to improve the survival prospects of infants.

Unsung heroes Other notable Padma Shri awardees Other notable awardees include Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Brij Lal Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir, Budri Thati from Chhattisgarh, Charan Hembram from Odisha, Chiranji Lal Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya from Gujarat. These individuals have made significant contributions in their respective fields but remain largely unsung. The Padma Awards are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day to honor exceptional service to the nation.

