45 'Unsung Heroes' to be honored with Padma Awards
The Padma Awards for 2026 were announced on Sunday, celebrating India's unsung heroes. Among the 45 awardees in the "unsung heroes" category are Anke Gowda and Armida Fernandez. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
Anke Gowda: From bus conductor to librarian
Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor, is the founder of "Pustak Mane," the world's largest free-access library. The library has over two million books in 20 languages and also includes rare manuscripts. Armida Fernandez from Maharashtra is also among the awardees. She is known for her work in medicine, particularly her establishment of Asia's first human milk bank, which aims to improve the survival prospects of infants.
Other notable Padma Shri awardees
Other notable awardees include Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Brij Lal Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir, Budri Thati from Chhattisgarh, Charan Hembram from Odisha, Chiranji Lal Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya from Gujarat. These individuals have made significant contributions in their respective fields but remain largely unsung. The Padma Awards are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day to honor exceptional service to the nation.
Other Padma awardees and their contributions
In 2025, the Padma Bhushan was awarded to actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna from Andhra Pradesh and veteran actor Anant Nag from Karnataka. The Padma Bhushan was also awarded to former men's hockey captain PR Sreejesh. The Padma Vibhushan was conferred on Hyderabad-based gastroenterologist D Nageshwar Reddy for his contributions to medicine in 2025.