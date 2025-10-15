50 Maoists, including 2 senior leaders, surrender in Chhattisgarh
On Wednesday, 50 members of the CPI (Maoist)—including Special Zonal Committee Members (SZCMs) Rajman Mandavi and Raju Salam—surrendered to security forces at the BSF 40 Battalion camp in Kamtera, Koyalibeda, Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.
Along with them, 39 weapons were handed over.
This mass surrender is being seen as a serious blow to Maoist influence and operations in the region.
Hopeful signs against left-wing extremism
The group included 32 women and 18 men, signaling a big loss of manpower for the Maoists, especially in Abujhmad.
Authorities say this reflects the success of recent security efforts and government policies encouraging peaceful surrenders.
With talk of another 120 cadres possibly giving up arms soon, officials are hopeful this could mark a turning point against Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh.