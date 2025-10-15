50 Maoists, including 2 senior leaders, surrender in Chhattisgarh India Oct 15, 2025

On Wednesday, 50 members of the CPI (Maoist)—including Special Zonal Committee Members (SZCMs) Rajman Mandavi and Raju Salam—surrendered to security forces at the BSF 40 Battalion camp in Kamtera, Koyalibeda, Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

Along with them, 39 weapons were handed over.

This mass surrender is being seen as a serious blow to Maoist influence and operations in the region.