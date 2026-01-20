50,000 march for land rights and against new ports in Maharashtra

Why does it matter?

Protesters say the proposed Vadhavan port threatens local farms, forests, and fishing communities—especially since it's in an eco-sensitive area.

They're also pushing for stronger land rights under existing laws and want better job guarantees.

Leaders warn they'll take their protest to Mumbai if ignored, CPI(M) Politburo member and All India Kisan Sabha national president Ashok Dhawale said.

Schools closed along the route show how much this is shaking up daily life locally.