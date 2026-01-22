65 IIT students died by suicide since 2021, reveals report India Jan 22, 2026

Between January 2021 and December 2025, 65 students across India's IIT campuses died by suicide, according to data compiled by the Global IIT Alumni Support Group and information obtained via a Right to Information query filed by Dheeraj Singh.

IIT Kharagpur saw the highest number of cases.

Most of these tragedies happened during end-semester exams—a time known for intense pressure.