65 IIT students died by suicide since 2021, reveals report
Between January 2021 and December 2025, 65 students across India's IIT campuses died by suicide, according to data compiled by the Global IIT Alumni Support Group and information obtained via a Right to Information query filed by Dheeraj Singh.
IIT Kharagpur saw the highest number of cases.
Most of these tragedies happened during end-semester exams—a time known for intense pressure.
Academic stress, discrimination at the heart of the crisis
The majority of those lost were male students, with academic stress, job worries, discrimination, and harassment identified as major triggers.
Marginalized students faced nearly double the risk.
A panel from IIT Delhi pointed to toxic competition and caste bias as key issues.
Many students said they didn't trust campus counseling services due to stigma and privacy concerns.
Student suicides on the rise nationwide
It's not just an IIT problem—student suicides across India have risen in recent years, with family problems also playing a big role.
The numbers highlight how urgently colleges need better mental health support that actually feels safe and accessible for everyone.