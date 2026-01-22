67-year-old woman arrested for smuggling illegal firearms to Delhi-NCR

How she operated—and her long criminal past

Rambiri used her age and low-key appearance to slip past security checks, moving weapons by train between Khargone's illegal gun factories and criminal groups in Delhi-NCR.

She reportedly earned ₹10,000 per delivery.

Police say they tracked her prior to the arrest and are investigating how many weapons she supplied; the source does not provide specific counts, trip numbers, or an 18-month timeframe.

Police say she has a prior criminal history, but dates and details of past convictions or releases were not specified.

Police are now digging into her connections with local gangs and who was supposed to get the weapons.