7 charred to death in explosion at Chhattisgarh steel plant 

Emergency services were quick to respond, with fire tenders from Baloda Bazar and neighboring districts rushing to control the blaze. Police cordoned off the area as rescue operations continued under hazardous conditions. The fire was finally brought under control after sustained efforts, allowing rescue teams to recover victims from the premises.

Medical aid

Injured workers receive medical attention, families notified

The bodies of seven workers were recovered from the site, many of whom were charred beyond recognition. Several injured workers have been rushed to nearby hospitals and some are said to be in critical condition. District administration officials have pressed ambulances into service for transportation of the injured and hospitals in Baloda Bazar and Raipur have been put on alert for burn victims.