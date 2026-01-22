8-year-old boy killed in Hyderabad after scooter accident with military truck India Jan 22, 2026

An eight-year-old, Nizen Tamang, lost his life on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a military truck near the RK Puram flyover in Hyderabad.

He was on his way to Army Public School with his mother, Neelang Tamang, when their scooter slipped and both fell onto the road.