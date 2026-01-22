8-year-old boy killed in Hyderabad after scooter accident with military truck
India
An eight-year-old, Nizen Tamang, lost his life on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a military truck near the RK Puram flyover in Hyderabad.
He was on his way to Army Public School with his mother, Neelang Tamang, when their scooter slipped and both fell onto the road.
What happened next and official response
Nizen died at the scene, while his mother was seriously injured and taken to a military hospital.
Police have filed a case against the truck driver for negligence and said an investigation is underway.
Officials reminded everyone about staying alert around heavy vehicles—especially near blind spots—and emphasized keeping a safe distance for road safety.