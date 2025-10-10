9 cops suspended for taking ₹1.45cr bribe in Madhya Pradesh
Nine police officers in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, have been suspended after allegedly assaulting a driver and taking ₹1.45 crore in suspected hawala money during a night patrol on October 8, 2025.
The officers reportedly stopped the vehicle near Siladehi forest, beat up the driver, and took off with the cash.
Investigation underway, report in 3 days
The incident surfaced when both the driver and the businessman who sent the money filed complaints, prompting an official probe.
Seoni's Superintendent of Police confirmed the suspensions, including Bandol police station's in-charge.
Jabalpur's Additional Superintendent of Police is leading the investigation, with a detailed report expected in three days.
Disciplinary action has also been recommended against a city police superintendent for alleged involvement.