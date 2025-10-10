Next Article
India upgrades Kabul mission to full-fledged embassy, announces more flights
India
India has just upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, signaling a renewed commitment to Afghanistan's development and progress.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the announcement and also revealed that more flights will soon connect Kabul and New Delhi—making travel and exchanges a bit easier for everyone.
Infrastructure projects in Afghanistan
India says it's committed to helping Afghanistan rebuild, with plans for new infrastructure projects and better water management.
The announcement came after Jaishankar met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi.
Notably, Muttaqi's visit is the first by a senior Taliban official to India since 2021, showing that high-level talks between the two countries are slowly picking up again.