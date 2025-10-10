US envoy-designate to India on 1st overseas trip

Gor's visit comes amid recent trade tensions with India. His visit comes ahead of a major ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur , where PM Modi and former President Trump might meet and even discuss the next Quad summit. These talks could shape what happens next between the two countries.

Who is Sergio Gor?

At 38, Gor is already a senior Trump aide and the US special envoy for South and Central Asia.

He's run the White House Presidential Personnel Office and played a part in major Republican campaigns.

With a degree from George Washington University, he's seen as someone who knows how to get things done in Washington—and now, in Delhi too.