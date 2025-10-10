Survey: 50% workers would fake illness to avoid mental health leave India Oct 10, 2025

A fresh Naukri survey of 19,650 Indian workers shows that almost half would rather call in "sick" than admit to needing a mental health break.

Only 28% felt okay being upfront about mental health, while the rest either avoided leave or gave other reasons.

The main worries? Being viewed as incapable, judgment from colleagues, being dismissed as making excuses, and potential impact on career growth.