Survey: 50% workers would fake illness to avoid mental health leave
India
A fresh Naukri survey of 19,650 Indian workers shows that almost half would rather call in "sick" than admit to needing a mental health break.
Only 28% felt okay being upfront about mental health, while the rest either avoided leave or gave other reasons.
The main worries? Being viewed as incapable, judgment from colleagues, being dismissed as making excuses, and potential impact on career growth.
Flexible work options preferred over workshops
The biggest stress factors at work were poor work-life balance (39%), micromanagement (30%), and not feeling recognized (22%).
Instead of workshops or extra days off, 60% of young professionals said they'd prefer flexible work options to help manage stress and protect their mental well-being.