Next Article
Mysuru: 9-year-old girl raped, murdered by man recently released on bail
India
A heartbreaking incident in Mysuru—A nine-year-old girl from a nomadic tribe, visiting for the Dasara festival, was raped and murdered near the Exhibition Grounds on Thursday.
The accused, Karthik, had recently been released on bail after being convicted and sentenced to four years for attempted murder, with the conviction occurring just four months prior.
Accused tried to escape to Kollegal
Karthik tried to escape to Kollegal but was tracked down by police using CCTV footage. During his arrest, he resisted and was shot in the leg by an officer.
Now facing serious charges under the POCSO Act, kidnapping, and murder, his release on bail has triggered public anger and tough questions about why someone with a violent past was let out.