India's 1st Tejas MK-1A jets ready by October 2025
Big news for India's defense: the Indian Air Force is getting its first batch of Tejas MK-1A fighter jets in October 2025.
Designed and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), these jets mark a big step forward for India's own aircraft program, bringing advanced tech and with planned integration of BrahMos missiles.
The Tejas MK-1A packs an AESA radar for sharper tracking
The Tejas MK-1A packs an AESA radar for sharper tracking and upgraded electronic warfare systems for better protection.
HAL is handing over the first jet in the last week of October at its Nashik facility, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expected to be there.
All 83 jets ordered are set to arrive within four years, and talks are already on for nearly 100 more.
It's also a proud moment for 'Make in India'
With older jets like the MiG-21 being retired, the Tejas MK-1A is key to keeping India's air force strong and modern.
It's also a proud moment for "Make in India," showing how far the country has come in building its own high-tech defense gear.