India's 1st Tejas MK-1A jets ready by October 2025

The Tejas MK-1A packs an AESA radar for sharper tracking and upgraded electronic warfare systems for better protection.

HAL is handing over the first jet in the last week of October at its Nashik facility, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expected to be there.

All 83 jets ordered are set to arrive within four years, and talks are already on for nearly 100 more.