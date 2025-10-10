How AI-driven emergency alerts saved lives during Kerala floods

AI's impact on scams and potential risks

AI isn't just about disaster alerts—it's also stopped 4.8 million scams and saved ₹140 crore through a fraud detection tool.

But Dr. Pemmasani pointed out that AI comes with real risks too: deepfakes threaten democracy, job automation could impact up to 30% of IT and manufacturing roles by 2030, and there are still big issues like biased facial recognition and healthcare misdiagnoses.