923 dog bites every day in Punjab
India
Dog bites in Punjab have exploded over the last five years—jumping from 1.10 lakh in 2020 to 3.34 lakh in 2025.
That's nearly 915 daily cases in 2025, with Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala seeing the most cases.
Most bites (80%) come from stray dogs, making it a tough challenge for local authorities.
Only 2-thirds of victims finish rabies treatment
It's not just about scary numbers—serious injuries have been reported, and only about two-thirds of victims with grade-2 and grade-3 bites finish their rabies treatment.
This spike is a big reminder that better awareness and action on stray dogs are needed to keep everyone safer.