923 dog bites every day in Punjab India Feb 18, 2026

Dog bites in Punjab have exploded over the last five years—jumping from 1.10 lakh in 2020 to 3.34 lakh in 2025.

That's nearly 915 daily cases in 2025, with Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala seeing the most cases.

Most bites (80%) come from stray dogs, making it a tough challenge for local authorities.