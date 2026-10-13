'Will SC tell Modi same thing?': Dipke's jibe at CJI
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has questioned Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over his recent remarks on law and order not being the court's domain. Dipke also invoked the top court during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, claiming the court had said that "it was fine if people could not vote now; they could vote later." He then questioned whether the SC would "tell Narendra Modi the same thing."
Election fairness
What will SC say to Modi: Dipke
Dipke said he would "not like to comment" on Congress's Kerala unit's post against the Chief Justice of India.
However, he criticized the court for not taking action against the Election Commission of India (ECI), despite alleged inaction on its part.
"What action have they taken against the Election Commission? They have taken no action at all," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Online backlash
Congress's Kerala unit criticized CJI's law and order remark
CJI Surya Kant had earlier said, "Ye law and orderka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai." (This is a matter of law and order; it doesn't pertain to my domain).
The remark drew criticism from the Indian National Congress's Kerala unit, which posted a now-deleted message on X, addressing the CJI as "Dear Surya Kant" and suggesting he resign if he couldn't handle law and order issues.
Legal criticism
Will the Supreme Court tell Narendra Modi the same thing
Dipke further questioned whether the Supreme Court would ask Modi not to contest this time but contest the next time instead.
"Will the Supreme Court tell Narendra Modi the same thing, that he should not contest the election this time and can contest the next time?" he was quoted as asking.
Protest support
Best wishes to INDIA bloc for protest march: Dipke
Dipke also extended his "best wishes" to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc for their protest march to the Supreme Court.
He said such protests are necessary until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.
"It is necessary for the entire country to unite and hold such protests, especially the INDIA bloc, as it is in the Opposition," he reportedly said.