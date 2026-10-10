Abhijeet Dipke challenges heavy security, demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), is calling out the government's heavy security ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.
The rally is pushing for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged election issues.
Dipke accused Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to block protesters with internet shutdowns and transport disruptions.
Delhi deploys 25,000 forces, suspends internet
Delhi has deployed 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel, set up extra checkpoints, and rolled out drones for surveillance.
Mobile internet in Delhi was suspended.
Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest, citing past violations and possible law-and-order problems, but Dipke insisted that protesting is their fundamental right.