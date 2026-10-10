Abhijeet Dipke detained at Delhi airport after protest permission denied

CJP's legal team head Ratna Singh and three lawyers were also picked up. Singh said there was no formal paperwork for her detention.

Police stopped about 200 people headed for the protest and rounded up over 600 individuals with criminal records across the city.

Even YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained in Gurugram as police used drones and barricades to prevent any gatherings.

The CJP's main demand: Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6.