Abhijeet Dipke detained at Delhi airport after protest permission denied
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was detained along with two other party leaders at Delhi airport on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
They had flown in from Mumbai to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but authorities denied permission for the event over short notice and concerns over compliance with directions during an earlier demonstration and asked them to call it off.
Mass detentions ahead of CJP protest
CJP's legal team head Ratna Singh and three lawyers were also picked up. Singh said there was no formal paperwork for her detention.
Police stopped about 200 people headed for the protest and rounded up over 600 individuals with criminal records across the city.
Even YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained in Gurugram as police used drones and barricades to prevent any gatherings.
The CJP's main demand: Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6.