Abhijeet Dipke leads Jantar Mantar protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar resignation
India
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is leading a big protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, this Saturday, calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged issues with voter lists.
Even though there's a risk of arrest under strict laws, Dipke says he's not backing down from demanding free and fair elections.
Abhijeet Dipke criticizes Delhi security ramp-up
The protest is all about pushing for transparency in the election process.
Delhi authorities have ramped up security ahead of the event, and Dipke has criticized these moves as ways to discourage people from joining.
His video message was reportedly blocked on X, but is still up on Instagram, where he urges everyone to join peacefully: This is a fight to save our country's democracy.