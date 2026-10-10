Abhijeet Dipke picked up before Jantar Mantar protest, grandmother dies

Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was picked up by Delhi Police just before he was set to protest alleged voter list manipulation at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

While all this unfolded, his 85-year-old paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, who had been unwell for a while, passed away in Maharashtra on Saturday morning.