Abhijeet Dipke picked up before Jantar Mantar protest, grandmother dies
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was picked up by Delhi Police just before he was set to protest alleged voter list manipulation at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
While all this unfolded, his 85-year-old paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, who had been unwell for a while, passed away in Maharashtra on Saturday morning.
CJP calls protest over voter-list manipulation
Dipke and fellow CJP activists, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, planned to protest at Jantar Mantar about recent changes to electoral rolls and Form 6.
Security was stepped up outside Dipke's residence and across Delhi ahead of the demonstration.
The CJP has called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation, raising fresh concerns about election transparency.