Abhijeet Dipke returns to Delhi to seek Jantar Mantar protest India Jun 05, 2026

Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is flying back from Boston and landing in Delhi this Saturday morning.

He'll team up with activist Sonam Wangchuk to seek permission for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke shared his plans on X, saying he's "On my way to India... Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim,"

The protest is focused on demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and invites people of all political shades to join.