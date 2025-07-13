Accident or intentional? Mystery surrounds glass pieces on Delhi Kanwar Yatra route
Late Saturday night, broken glass was discovered scattered across the Kanwar Yatra route in Dilshad Garden, catching attention as it reflected car headlights.
Police linked the glass to an e-rickshaw carrying 19 large panels; the driver, Kusum Pal from Nand Nagri, has been detained for questioning.
Authorities are trying to figure out if this was an accident or something more deliberate.
After reports came in around 9:30pm city officials—including the Lieutenant Governor and local leaders—jumped in quickly.
The Public Works Department cleared up the debris fast, and a formal investigation is now underway.
Police are working closely with Kanwar camp organizers to keep things safe for everyone on the Yatra and make sure nothing else disrupts the event.