Mumbai sub-inspector accused of sexual assault
A Mumbai Police sub-inspector has been accused of sexually assaulting his childhood friend's wife—who is married to a police constable—during two separate incidents: first at a family picnic near Kondhali in February, and again at her home in Hingna on May 13, 2025.
The families have known each other for years, which made the situation especially tough for those involved.
Victim told husband, who filed FIR
After initially staying silent because of their close family ties, the victim shared what happened with her husband, who then filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and SC/ST Act at Kondhali police station.
The accused, a sub-inspector posted at Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai, is now being sought by police as the investigation moves forward.