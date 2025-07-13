Mumbai sub-inspector accused of sexual assault India Jul 13, 2025

A Mumbai Police sub-inspector has been accused of sexually assaulting his childhood friend's wife—who is married to a police constable—during two separate incidents: first at a family picnic near Kondhali in February, and again at her home in Hingna on May 13, 2025.

The families have known each other for years, which made the situation especially tough for those involved.