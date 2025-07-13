Next Article
Mizoram to begin biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees
Mizoram is rolling out biometric and demographic registration for over 35,000 Myanmar refugees by late July 2025.
The move focuses on people who fled the 2021 conflict, mainly from the Chin community, many of whom have close cultural ties with locals in Champhai district.
Registration will kick off in areas with good internet access using a digital portal.
₹38 lakh allocated for this project
The central government has set aside ₹38 lakh for this project, and more funds will be added if needed.
Local district teams will handle the process and get all the equipment they need.
For spots where internet is patchy, there's an offline option too—so everyone gets counted without hassle.