Tripura student vanishes in Delhi, CM intervenes India Jul 13, 2025

Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old from Tripura studying at Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, has been missing since July 7.

Her last call to her mother was early that morning, saying she was dropping off a friend named Pitunia at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station—but Pitunia later said they never met.

Sneha's phone switched off by 8:45am and she left her belongings behind.