Tripura student vanishes in Delhi, CM intervenes
Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old from Tripura studying at Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, has been missing since July 7.
Her last call to her mother was early that morning, saying she was dropping off a friend named Pitunia at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station—but Pitunia later said they never met.
Sneha's phone switched off by 8:45am and she left her belongings behind.
Cab driver confirms dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge
A cab driver confirmed dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge—an area known for poor safety and broken CCTV cameras.
Despite a large search by police and NDRF teams within a seven-kilometer radius, no clues have turned up.
With both Tripura and Delhi police involved and the family publicly appealing for help, the investigation is ongoing but answers remain elusive for now.