Odisha CM checks on self-immolating student's health at AIIMS
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited a college student at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday after she attempted self-immolation, reportedly due to sexual harassment by a teacher at Fakir Mohan College, Balasore.
Her condition is critical, and the government will consider airlifting her to AIIMS Delhi for further care if she stabilizes.
Two teachers suspended, accused arrested
The state government has suspended two teachers—including the principal—and arrested the accused teacher.
A high-level committee is investigating what happened, with officials promising quick action.
Health and Education Ministers have also checked in on the student, and the government says it's working on stronger steps to keep students safe from harassment in colleges.