UP government deploys female police force for Kanwar Yatra
For this year's Kanwar Yatra, Uttar Pradesh has deployed over 10,000 women police officers—about 15% of the total force—to keep things safe and smooth.
With around six crore devotees expected, the state is focusing on making sure female pilgrims feel secure, following a women-centric safety plan announced by CM Yogi Adityanath.
How the plan is being implemented on ground
Women officers will be at help desks and Shakti Help Booths to offer support or just someone to talk to if needed.
Quick response teams with female officers are ready in busy zones like the Meerut zone (which has 3,200 women cops across districts).
Plus, drones, CCTV cameras, and social media monitoring are all being used to keep an eye out—so everyone can focus on the yatra itself.