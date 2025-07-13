UP government deploys female police force for Kanwar Yatra

How the plan is being implemented on ground

Women officers will be at help desks and Shakti Help Booths to offer support or just someone to talk to if needed.

Quick response teams with female officers are ready in busy zones like the Meerut zone (which has 3,200 women cops across districts).

Plus, drones, CCTV cameras, and social media monitoring are all being used to keep an eye out—so everyone can focus on the yatra itself.