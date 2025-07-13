UP tragedy: Speeding car collides with tractor-trolley, kills 4

Victims identified; 2 others injured

The victims have been identified as Manoj Kumar, Sujit Jaiswal, Ramkaran Gupta, and Kailash Mani Tripathi.

Two others—including driver Rajesh Sharma and Sushant Sharma—were injured and are now getting treatment.

Police and locals rushed to help right after the crash; an investigation is underway to figure out exactly what happened, with authorities collecting evidence and taking legal steps as needed.