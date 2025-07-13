Next Article
UP tragedy: Speeding car collides with tractor-trolley, kills 4
Four friends from Siddharthnagar district tragically died on Sunday when their car collided with a tractor-trolley near Baghi Kuti in Kushinagar.
They were heading home after offering prayers at Baba Dham and Thawe Durga Temple in Bihar.
Three passed away at the scene, while one later died at the hospital.
Victims identified; 2 others injured
The victims have been identified as Manoj Kumar, Sujit Jaiswal, Ramkaran Gupta, and Kailash Mani Tripathi.
Two others—including driver Rajesh Sharma and Sushant Sharma—were injured and are now getting treatment.
Police and locals rushed to help right after the crash; an investigation is underway to figure out exactly what happened, with authorities collecting evidence and taking legal steps as needed.