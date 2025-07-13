Next Article
Man detained for AI-Generated obscene content of Assam woman
A man in Assam's Tinsukia district was arrested after he used AI to make and share fake porn videos by morphing a woman's images without her consent.
The victim reported him when she found her photos being circulated online, falsely linking her to the US adult film industry.
Accused made about ₹10 lakh selling fake content
Police say Pratim Bora not only created these AI-generated videos but also made about ₹10 lakh by selling them through subscriptions.
Devices and documents were seized during the arrest, and officials are still investigating if anyone else was involved.
Authorities urge everyone to think twice before sharing or believing content online.