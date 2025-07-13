Next Article
President Murmu's 2-day Odisha visit commences Monday
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit her home state, Odisha, on July 14 and 15, 2025.
Her trip includes stops in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for big academic events and a celebration of local culture—showing the government's push for better education and honoring heritage.
President to attend AIIMS, Ravenshaw University convocations
Murmu will attend convocations at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University, cheering on new graduates.
She'll also lay the foundation stone for upgrades at Ravenshaw Girls's High School, signaling real support for improving student spaces.
Birth anniversary celebration of Sarala Das
On July 15, she'll join the birth anniversary event of Adikabi Sarala Das in Cuttack and present the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024.
The visit wraps up with careful planning to make sure everything goes smoothly.