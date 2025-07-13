Next Article
Punjab intel officer vanishes, bloodstained car found
Satinder Singh, a Punjab Police intelligence constable, has been missing for five days.
He last called his family at 9pm saying he was heading home from Mohali but never arrived.
His phone soon went off, and his car was later found near Bhanra village in Patiala—with bloodstains inside—raising serious concerns.
Family says he had no known enemies
Police teams and divers are searching the area, including the Bhakra canal, but Singh hasn't been found yet.
Forensics are checking his car while tech teams track his last movements.
Singh's dad, an Army veteran, has urged police to speed things up.
The family says he had no known enemies—making everyone even more worried about what happened to him.