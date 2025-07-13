Next Article
Himachal Pradesh ex-CM dodges falling debris
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had a close call in Mandi district when debris suddenly crashed down right behind him during his Sunday visit to Lambathach.
The moment, caught on video, shows Thakur quickly stepping out of his car just in time.
Thakur urges current CM to visit affected areas
After the incident, Thakur urged the current Chief Minister to visit hard-hit areas and push for better relief plans.
Himachal has seen intense monsoon damage since June 20—over 90 lives lost, ₹751 crore in damages, and dozens of flash floods and landslides—leaving districts like Mandi especially vulnerable.