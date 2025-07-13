Next Article
'SpiceJet chor hai': Passengers protest over extended delay
A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Dubai was stuck on the ground for over 10 hours, leaving passengers stranded at the airport late into the night.
With no clear updates and barely any food or water, people grew frustrated as time dragged on.
Passengers chant 'SpiceJet chor hai'
Tired of waiting and feeling ignored, passengers started chanting "SpiceJet chor hai" inside the terminal, calling out the airline for poor communication.
This comes right after another recent incident where a window frame came loose mid-flight.
With back-to-back technical issues, many are now questioning how well SpiceJet is handling safety and customer care.