Kanwar Yatra 2025: Major traffic disruptions expected in Delhi
Delhi is bracing for the Kanwar Yatra rush from July 11 to 23, as around 15-20 lakh devotees pass through the city carrying Ganga water to Shiva temples.
Expect major traffic slowdowns and diversions, especially in west, north-east, and south Delhi.
Key stretches on diversion watch
Key stretches like Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Mathura Road—and highways NH-8 and NH-24—are on diversion watch.
Devotees will use special corridors via Apsara, Bhopura, and Dhaula Kuan borders.
Heavy vehicles being rerouted
Heavy vehicles are being rerouted to ease congestion. Extra cops are on duty with drones and cameras keeping an eye out.
If you're planning to head out during peak hours, check live updates and consider alternate routes—it'll save you time (and stress).