Odisha student self-immolates over alleged harassment
A college student in Odisha set herself on fire during a protest on July 1 against alleged sexual harassment by her Head of Department.
The incident led to immediate government action—Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has promised to cover all her medical expenses and set up a committee to investigate what happened.
Evidence supports student's claims; she had filed harassment complaint
Both the HoD and Principal have been suspended, and the accused teacher, Samira Kumar Sahu, is now in police custody.
Authorities say early evidence backs up the student's claims; she had already filed a harassment complaint with the college's Internal Committee just a day before.
The state says it's committed to justice and making campuses safer for everyone.