Accused Noida protest organizer Aditya Anand to appear May 6

Workers demand release amid Noida detentions

The protests, sparked by wage disputes at a Manesar factory, turned violent earlier this month.

More than 1,000 people were reportedly detained in the Noida unrest complaint, raising concerns about possible human rights violations.

Worker groups say police cracked down too hard and demanded the immediate release of 55 workers, including 20 women, especially since some claim the demonstration was peaceful until things escalated.