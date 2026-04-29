Babar Azam slams his 13th century in T20 cricket: Stats

Peshawar Zalmi stormed into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 final after a commanding 70-run victory over Islamabad United in the Qualifier. The match, played at the National Stadium, Karachi, saw Babar Azam scoring a brilliant century (103 off 57 balls) and Aaron Hardie taking three wickets for just 24 runs. This is Zalmi's first final appearance since 2019. Babar was in his element and played a captain's knock for Zalmi.

Details Babar adds several key partnerships Zalmi posted a mammoth total of 221 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Haris (35) and Babar added 72 runs for the 1st wicket to lay a strong foundation. An in-form Kusal Mendis (41) then joined Babar as the two put on an 84-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Zalmi lost Mendis and two more wickets to be reeling at 164/4. A 36-run stand between Babar and Hardie helped the side reach 200.

Knock A defiant knock from Babar's blade Babar hit 12 fours and 4 sixes in his knock of 103. He struck at 174.58. Babar started well and looked busy in the powerplay. However, he slowed down in the middle overs. In the 12th over, he completed his fifty. He upped the tempo from the 14th over onward and got to his hundred in the 18th over with a six. Salman Mirza dismissed Babar in the 19th over.

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Stats Babar races to 12,493 T20 runs; hammers 4th PSL hundred With this effort of 103, Babar has raced to 12,493 runs from 358 matches in 20 overs cricket (345 innings). He averages a stunning 42.93 with his strike rate being 129.05. Babar smashed his 13th century in the format. He also owns a tally of 101 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 110 PSL matches, Babar has amassed 4,380 runs at 47.60. He now owns the joint-most tons in PSL (4), equaling Usman Khan. Babar also has 39 PSL fifties.

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