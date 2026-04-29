PSG overcome Bayern in record-breaking Champions League semi-final 1st leg

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pulled off a stunning 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final. The match, played at the Parc des Princes, was a goal-fest that saw PSG score five goals and Bayern Munich score four goals. This is the first time in European semi-final history that both teams have scored four or more goals.

Lead PSG take a 5-2 lead The first half alone saw five goals, with PSG leading 3-2 at halftime thanks to Ousmane Dembele's stoppage-time penalty. Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Bayern before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia equalized (24'). Joao Neves made it 2-1 in the 33rd minute as Michael Olise equalized for Bayern (41'). In the 2nd half, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Dembele scored within two minutes of each other, extending PSG's lead to 5-2 by the 58th minute.

Resurgence Late surge from Bayern keeps them in the tie Bayern, however, wasn't done yet. They scored two goals in three minutes through Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz, bringing the score to 5-4 in the 68th minute. This late surge gave them hope for the return leg next Wednesday in Germany. The match was a testament to the attacking prowess of both teams but also highlighted defensive frailties that could be exploited in future encounters.

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Stats Records tumble in frantic clash As per Opta, this is now the highest scoring semi-final match overall in UEFA Champions League history. PSG vs Bayern is the first Champions League semi-final match to see as many as five goals scored in the first half. PSG have scored at least 5 goals in 4 Champions League 2025-26 matches. No team has done better in a single UCL campaign. Meanwhile, Bayern hadn't conceded 5 goals on the European stage since April 1995.

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Do you know? A record for Bayern's front three With Kane (15), Olise (11) and Diaz (10), for the first time three Bayern players in a Champions League season have each recorded at least 10-plus direct goal involvements.

Kane Kane gets to 54 goals for Bayern this season From 12 Champions League games this season, Kane now has 13 goals under his belt. Besides a goal, he also made an assist against PSG, taking his assists tally to two this season. Overall, he has raced to 54 goals for the Bavarians this season from 46 matches in all competitions. He owns 7 assists. Kane has smashed 139 goals for Bayern from 142 games in what is his 3rd season with the club.

Duo Key numbers for Bayern's Diaz and Olise In 11 Champions League games this season, Diaz now has 7 goals (A3). Diaz, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2025 from Liverpool, has scored 26 goals in 46 matches this season. Olise registered his 5th goal in the Champions League 2025-26 season. In addition, he has six assists. Overall, the former Crystal Palace winger has amassed 20 goals this season for Bayern in all competitions from 47 matches.

PSG PSG's Dembele and Kvaratskhelia produce cracking numbers Dembele scored twice and made an assist againt Bayern. He now has six goals and two assists from 11 Champions League games this season. In 35 matches for PSG this season, Dembele owns 18 goals. Overall, he has 59 goals for the club from 129 appearances. Kvaratskhelia is now involved in 15 Champions League goals this season (G10 A5). In 75 games for PSG, Kvaratskhelia owns 26 goals across all competitions, including 18 this season.