Activists to march 700km against SC's Aravalli ruling
A group of environmental activists is gearing up for a 700-km walk across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi starting January 24, 2026.
Their goal? To protest the Supreme Court's recent move to redefine what counts as the Aravalli Hills—a change that could shrink protected areas and put more land at risk.
Why does it matter?
This new definition could leave nearly 50% of the Aravalli region without legal protection, making it easier for mining and other activities to harm wetlands, wildlife, and vital water sources.
For now, a court stay has paused any big changes until experts review things further.
Activists want the order reversed completely to safeguard wildlife and habitats and support local communities who rely on these forests for their daily lives.