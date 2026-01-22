Sri Lanka pip England in 1st ODI: Report and stats

In a nail-biting 1st ODI, Sri Lanka held their nerves to down England at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lanka had reduced England to 213/9 in the 46th over in a chase of 272. However, Jamie Overton almost pulled off a heist. His effort saw England need 20 runs off the last over. Pramod Madushan ended his stay thereafter.

Summary Summary of the contest Sri Lanka posted 271/6 in 50 overs with Kusal Mendis scoring an unbeaten 93. With Janith Liyanage, he was part of an 88-run stand for the 5th wicket. For England, Adil Rashid picked a three-fer. In response, England were 129/2 when a set Ben Duckett made way. Joe Root also departed shortly thereafter, having added 117 runs alongside Duckett. England lost their way thereafter.

Mendis 4th ODI fifty against England; 35th overall for Mendis Mendis' 93* was laced with 11 fours. This was his 35th fifty in ODIs. He also owns six centuries. Mendis, who made his ODI debut in 2016, raced to 4,844 runs from 152 matches at 35.61. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Mendis' 4th fifty versus England. He owns 380 runs from 11 matches at 38.

Do you know? Mendis now owns 25 fifty-plus scores in home ODIs In 70 home ODI matches, Mendis now owns 2,727 runs at 45.45. He owns a strike rate of 89.88. In addition to 5 centuries, Mendis has hammered 20 fifties.

Rashid Rashid races to 238 ODI wickets With this spell of 3/44 from 10 overs, Rashid now owns 238 wickets from 159 ODI matches at 31.41. His economy rate is 5.63. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 ODIs versus Sri Lanka, Rashid has claimed 18 scalps at 34.72 (ER: 5.01). As many as 59 of Rashid's ODI scalps have come in Asia at 28.33 from 35 matches.

Do you know? Liyanage slams a vital 46 Liyanage scored an important 46 off 53 balls. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes. In 32 ODIs (27 innings), Liyanage has raced to 956 runs at 45.52. He owns a strike rate of 85.97.

Duckett 9th ODI fifty and 3,500 List A runs for Duckett Duckett slammed five fours and a six in his 76-ball stay at the crease. Playing his 32nd ODI, Duckett now owns 1,299 runs at 41.90. The southpaw smashed his ninth fifty (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, with his first run of the contest, Duckett reached 3,500 runs in List A cricket. He owns 3,561 runs from 103 matches at 39-plus (50s: 23), 100s: 6).

Root Joe Root hammers his 44th half-century in ODIs Root consumed 90 balls for his 61 (4s: 5). With this knock, Root now owns 7,391 runs from 187 ODIs (176 innings) at 48.62. He slammed his 44th fifty in addition to owning 19 tons. Root now owns 600 ODI fours. Versus Sri Lanka, Root has raced to 1,239 runs from 30 matches at 61.95 (50s: 10, 100s: 2).

Do you know? An average of 49.3 on Asian soil With this knock, Root has got to a tally of 1,627 ODI runs from 39 matches on Asian soil. He averages a solid 49.3. This was his 14th fifty in Asia (100s: 2). As many as 123 of his 600 fours have come in Asia.

Bowling Key bowling numbers of Wellalage, Vandersay and de Silva Dunith Wellalage bowled 10 overs and clocked 2/41. In 32 ODIs, Wellalage has claimed 41 scalps at 28.68. Jeffrey Vandersay put in a shift as well and managed 2/39 from his 10 overs. In 30 ODIs, Vandersay now owns 45 scalps at 25.46. Dhananjaya de Silva, who dismissed Root, picked 1/22 from 8 overs. He owns 45 scalps from 91 matches at 42.86.

Do you know? Three wickets for Madushan Pramod Madushan bowled 5.2 overs and claimed three wickets for 39 runs. He dismissed Overton (34) off the 2nd ball in the 50th over. With this effort, Madushan now owns 16 scalps from 12 ODIs at 36.43.