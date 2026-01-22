England spinner Adil Rashid shone for his side in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka (Image Source: X/\@englandcricket)

1st ODI, Adil Rashid claims three-fer versus Sri Lanka: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:04 pm Jan 22, 2026

What's the story

England spinner Adil Rashid shone for his side in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Rashid claimed 3/44 from his 10 overs and was the pick of the England bowlers. Sri Lanka got to a score of 271/6 in 50 overs, riding on Kusal Mendis' unbeaten 93. Here are further details and Rashid's stats.