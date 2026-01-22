1st ODI, Adil Rashid claims three-fer versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
England spinner Adil Rashid shone for his side in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Rashid claimed 3/44 from his 10 overs and was the pick of the England bowlers. Sri Lanka got to a score of 271/6 in 50 overs, riding on Kusal Mendis' unbeaten 93. Here are further details and Rashid's stats.
Bowling
A solid bowling effort on offer
Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka (50/1) before Rashid handed them a double blow by getting fellow opener Kamil Mishara's wicket (54/2). Rashid then broke a 43-run stand for the 3rd wicket by dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva. His final scalp was that of Janith Liyanage (46). Notably, Rashid broke an 88-run stand between Mendis and Liyanage's with the latter's dismissal.
Numbers
Rashid races to 238 ODI wickets
With this spell of 3/44 from 10 overs, Rashid now owns 238 wickets from 159 ODI matches at 31.41. His economy rate is 5.63. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 ODIs versus Sri Lanka, Rashid has claimed 18 scalps at 34.72 (ER: 5.01). As many as 59 of Rashid's ODI scalps have come in Asia at 28.33 from 35 matches.