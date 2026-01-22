1st ODI, Ben Duckett hits 62 versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
England batter Ben Duckett hit a 62-run knock versus Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Thursday. Chasing a target of 272, Duckett saw Zak Crawley depart early (12/1). Alongside Joe Root, he then added a solid 117-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Duckett perished in the 28th over (127/2) with Jeffrey Vandersay trapping him LBW.
Knock
A vital knock from Duckett's blade
This was a confidence-boosting knock from Duckett's blade after a horrible Ashes 2025-26 tour of Australia. He steadied the England ship following Crawley's early departure. He completed his fifty in the 25th over right after Root got to his half-century. An attempted reverse sweep ended in a miss as Duckett's stay was over in the 28th over.
Stats
9th ODI fifty and 3,500 List A runs for Duckett
Duckett slammed five fours and a six in his 76-ball stay at the crease. Playing his 32nd ODI, Duckett now owns 1,299 runs at 41.90. The southpaw smashed his ninth fifty (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, with his first run of the contest, Duckett reached 3,500 runs in List A cricket. He owns 3,561 runs from 103 matches at 39-plus (50s: 23), 100s: 6).