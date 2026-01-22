1st ODI, Ben Duckett hits 62 versus Sri Lanka: Stats

Knock

A vital knock from Duckett's blade

This was a confidence-boosting knock from Duckett's blade after a horrible Ashes 2025-26 tour of Australia. He steadied the England ship following Crawley's early departure. He completed his fifty in the 25th over right after Root got to his half-century. An attempted reverse sweep ended in a miss as Duckett's stay was over in the 28th over.