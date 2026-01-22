WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants crush UP Warriorz by 45 runs

Gujarat Giants (GG) defeated UP Warriorz (UPW) by a massive 45 runs in Match 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. The game was played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Sophie Devine's brilliant knock of an unbeaten 50 off just 42 balls helped GG post a challenging total of 153/8. UPW struggled in their chase and were bowled out for just 108 runs.

Bowling stars Gaud and Ecclestone's bowling brilliance Kranti Gaud and Sophie Ecclestone were the stars with the ball for UPW, each taking two wickets. They managed to restrict GG's scoring in the middle overs. However, it was Rajeshwari Gayakwad who turned the tide in favor of GG with her impressive bowling performance. She picked up three wickets while Devine and Renuka Singh chipped in with two wickets each.

Match analysis UPW's batting struggles as Devine shines UPW, after a five-day break, struggled with their batting and lost their third consecutive match. They managed to score only 108 runs in response to GG's total. Phoebe Litchfield was the top scorer for UPW with 32 runs while Chloe Tryon contributed an unbeaten 30. Devine was the star of the match with her all-round performance. She not only scored a half-century but also took two wickets, taking her tally to 11 in the tournament.

Points A look at the points table The defeat allowed GG to end their three-match losing streak and move up the points table to second place. After six matches, GG own three wins and three defeats. They have six points. UPW are placed 5th with two wins and 4 defeats. The win was a much-needed boost for GG after their previous losses and it puts them in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. UPW, on the other hand, will have to win their remaining two matches to stay in contention.

Devine Devine surpasses 600 runs in WPL; hammers 4th fifty Devine's knock of 50* had two fours and three sixes. She has now raced to a tally of 601 WPL runs from 24 matches at 27.31. This was her 4th fifty. The former RCB Women player was snapped up by GG in the WPL 2026 mega auction. This season, she has amassed 199 runs from six matches at 39.80 (50s: 2).

Information Mooney chips with 38 runs Mooney scored a vital 34-ball 38, hitting five fours. In 24 WPL matches, she now owns 655 runs at 32.75. The GG ace owns 133 runs from six matches in WPL 2026 at 22.16.

Do you know? 42 career wickets for Ecclestone in WPL Ecclestone claimed 2/22 from her four overs. She has now raced to 42 WPL wickets at 19.97 from 31 matches. In the ongoing season, she has picked six wickets from six matches at 29.50.