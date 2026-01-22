WPL 2026, Sophie Devine registers unbeaten 50 versus UPW: Stats
Gujarat Giants batswoman Sophie Devine hit an unbeaten 50 off 42 balls versus UP Warriorz in Match 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, saw GG post a score of 153/8 in 20 overs. Besides Devine's knock of 50*, Beth Mooney was the 2nd-highest scorer with 38 runs. Here are the details.
An experienced knock on offer
Devine came to bat when GG were 65/3. She added 38 runs alongside Mooney next. GG lost their way thereafter with regular wickets. Devine shored up the innings and used her experience as GG managed to surpass 150 and give their bowlers something to work upon. She completed her fifty in the final over of GG's innings, hitting two sixes and completing a two.
Devine surpasses 600 runs in WPL; hammers 4th fifty
Devine's knock of 50* had two fours and three sixes. She has now raced to a tally of 601 WPL runs from 24 matches at 27.31. This was her 4th fifty. The former RCB Women player was snapped up by GG in the WPL 2026 mega auction. This season, she has amassed 199 runs from six matches at 39.80 (50s: 2).