WPL 2026, Sophie Devine registers unbeaten 50 versus UPW: Stats

Knock

An experienced knock on offer

Devine came to bat when GG were 65/3. She added 38 runs alongside Mooney next. GG lost their way thereafter with regular wickets. Devine shored up the innings and used her experience as GG managed to surpass 150 and give their bowlers something to work upon. She completed her fifty in the final over of GG's innings, hitting two sixes and completing a two.