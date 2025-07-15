Add to cart, add an apartment: Chinese shopaholic's extravagance
A 66-year-old in Shanghai, Ms. Wang, spent over ₹2.4 crore on online shopping—mostly during livestreams—and ended up with thousands of unopened parcels crowding her home.
She even had to rent an extra apartment and use her garage just to store all the stuff.
It's about thrill of buying, not owning
Wang says she rarely opens what she buys; for her, it's about the thrill of buying, not owning.
She also admitted that showing off all these purchases helped her dodge friends and family asking for loans by making it look like she had no spare cash left.
Piles kept growing even after cleanup
Neighbors have complained about bad smells and pests from Wang's stash, but even after a cleanup last year, the piles kept growing.
Experts say stories like hers highlight how compulsive shopping and hoarding often tie back to loneliness or anxiety among older city residents in China.